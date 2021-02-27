With this trend, many people started questioning whether the milk prices in the country are going to rise from March 1 and what is the reality behind this trend on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rise in fuel prices, when petrol prices in some parts of the country crossing the Rs 100-mark, while diesel touching Rs 90-mark, a surprising -- #1MarchSDoodh100Liter -- trend started on Twitter today morning leaving everyone in a state of worry as milk is one of the most essential commodities in every household across the country.

If this happens, then it will come as a shock for the people of the country who are already reeling under the effects of rising fuel prices in the country. With this trend, many people started questioning whether the milk prices in the country are going to rise from March 1 and what is the reality behind this trend on Twitter. To have a clear picture of this trend, let's dig it up a bit and know the reality behind this Twitter trend.

This trend started after some farmer leaders, who are protesting against the new farm laws for the last three months at several Delhi borders, threatened the government to increase the milk rates from March 1 to protest the rising fuel rates, alleging that it is a conspiracy by the government to finish the farmers' protest against the new Agri laws.

According to Dainik Jagran, Malkit Singh, Ambala district head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who participated in a demonstration of farmers at the Singhu border, had made a statement and said that from March 1, farmers across the country are going to increase the price of milk by Rs 50. After the rise, the price of milk will reach Rs 100 a litre.

Along with this, Malkit Singh also said that the central government has tried to surround the farmers from all sides by increasing the price of diesel. In such a situation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has now decided to increase the price of milk by Rs 50. If the central government does not agree to the repeal of the three agricultural laws, then in the coming days, we will also increase the prices of vegetables by peacefully carrying forward the movement.

Malkit Singh also said that if the people can spend Rs 100 on petrol, then they can also spend Rs 100 on mIlk. Till now farmers have been selling one liter of milk at 'no profit no loss'. "If the government still does not withdraw the agricultural laws, then the prices of vegetables will be doubled in the coming days", he said. Now it will be seen in the coming days whether the prices of milk will increase or not or how the government will respond to this remark of the farmers.

