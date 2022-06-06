New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's derogatory comments toward the Prophet Mohammad have snowballed into a global controversy with several middle-eastern countries including Iran, Qatar and Kuwait summoning the Indian envoys to express disregard for the remarks made for the Prophet of Islam. To diffuse the situation, the BJP has suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks on a live TV debate.

Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against her. Cases have been filed against Sharma in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments, while the situation turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where clashes broke out injuring at least 40.

Here are the 10 Big Developments:

- Saudi Arabia joins the list of other Arab countries condemning the remarks against Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the #Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (#BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him," Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

- After Qatar and Kuwait, Iran has also summoned the Indian envoy to its Foreign Ministry over the disrespectful comments of now expelled and suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

- The Indian Embassy in Qatar had already issued a statement, saying that the "Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

- Qatar, registering its protest, noted that "allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate".

- In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait said, "Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India."

- Kuwait had demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".

- To diffuse the boiling the situation, India clarified that the offensive tweets and remarks were made by "fringe elements" and did not reflect the government's opinion. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks", India said.

- Earlier on Sunday, the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

- Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party." Further, a communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

- BJP in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh said, "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy." The party stated that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

- Last week, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made a comment during a TV debate insulting the Prophet Mohammad. Naveen Jindal posted a tweet about the Prophet, which he later deleted. Following BJP's action, both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal issued an unconditional apology and withdrew the statements they made against the Prophet Mohammad.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan