New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: April temperatures across central and northwest India were highest for the month in the kast 122 years, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, warning that there will be no respite in the country till May 2.

Speaking at a media conference, IMD Director General (Meteorology) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said heatwaves will likely continue over northwest, west and central India. Mohapatra also did not rule out parts of western Rajasthan reporting temperatures more than 50 degrees Celsius.

It should be noted that Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Saturday recorded a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in India.

"In May, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India, and northern parts of northeast India. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country," Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"During May, above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India. Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over the south peninsular India and few pockets of extreme northwest India," Mohapatra said.

Northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively.

The northwest region had previously recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in April 2010, while the previous record for the central region was 37.75 degrees Celsius in 1973.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra said normal rainfall expected across India in May. He said northwest India had recorded a deficit in rainfall of around 89 per cent in March, while it was nearly 83 per cent in April.

"Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except some parts of northwest India and some parts of northeast India as well as extreme southeast peninsula where it is likely to be below normal," IANS quoted Mohapatra as saying.

"Currently, La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region and these are likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Also, at present, neutral IOD conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the negative IOD conditions are likely to develop towards the beginning of June," Mohapatra added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma