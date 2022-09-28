Appropriate Action On Long-Time Demand: BJP Leaders Welcome Centre's Ban On PFI For 5 Years

A Day after the second nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit, the Centre on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates or fronts an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years. Many political BJP leaders lauded the decision shortly after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced it. Meanwhile, the Congress leader demanded to ban RSS also.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Arun Singh said that the ban on PFI was necessary to keep the country intact. "At the time when riots took place in many districts in Rajasthan, we had said that PFI was involved. Even here (in Karnataka), when Siddaramaiah was in power, more than 23 people were killed. To keep the country intact (PFI) ban was necessary," Arun Singh told media persons in Bengaluru.

Late on Tuesday night, the MHA made the announcement through a notification issued, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

While welcoming the Centre’s decision to ban PFI, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "I welcome this. The central government has taken appropriate action against the communal PFI and its other affiliates, which were aiding and abetting the terrorist activities in the country.”

Soon after the statement came from Jnanendra the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also hailed the decision and said it was a long-time demand by the people of this country.

“It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, and violence. They had their command outside the country,” CM Bommai said.

“Some of the important office bearers went across the border and had their own training. The time had come to ban this organisation. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the Central government’s move and said, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with an iron fist.”

Hailing the Centre’s decision, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya said in their joint statement said India will give an answer to those opposing it.

"The country is appreciating the decision by Home Minister Amit Shah, we thank him... welcome the decision. To those opposing it, India will not accept it & give an answer,” Pathak and Maurya said.

Reacting to the ban on radical outfit PFI, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. The central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also welcomed the decision and said, "This is 'New India', where terrorists, criminals and organizations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity, integrity and security of the nation are not acceptable."

Meanwhile, responding to the Centre’s decision, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Chief Whip in Malappuram, Kodikunnil Suresh and demanded to ban RSS also. “We demand RSS also to get banned. PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?” Suresh said.

After banning PFI, the associates including, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have also been declared as an unlawful association.

A large number of criminal cases were registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006.

