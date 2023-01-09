'Appreciate That You Are Taking Governance Seriously': Delhi LG Responds To Kejriwal's Letter, Invites For Regular Meetings

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former on Monday wrote to Kejriwal to hold regular meetings "in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance" of the national capital.

"I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and gotten into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," the L-G said, in his letter as quoted by IANS.

In his letter, the Delhi LG has invited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor to meetings to discuss issues.

"While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare."

Saxena has also mentioned that both of them used to meet until October 2022 and that Kejriwal expressed his inability to meet, citing his preoccupation with the State Assembly polls and municipal elections.

"We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with State Assembly and Municipal Elections."

In the letter's conclusion, the Delhi L-G asked Kejriwal to resume meetings for the city's conflict-free governance and in the interests of its people.

"Now, that the same are over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance of the City, in the interest of its people," Saxena concluded in the letter.