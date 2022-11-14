'Apologising On Behalf Of TMC': Mamata Banerjee Condemns Minister's Remarks On President Murmu

WEST Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the statement made by state minister Akhil Giri on President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her on behalf of her party.

"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," said Banerjee as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Speaking is an art. I sometimes use the word 'kimbhutkimakar' (meaning strange in English). That's a word in the dictionary. I haven't used any word outside the dictionary. If I ever speak any bad word, I immediately withdraw it and we certainly have that right"

The TMC chief was addressing a programme organised by the education department of the state in Kolkata. She said, "Remember while doing work you are bound to make mistakes that need to be corrected."

"If anyone has made a mistake, that needs to be improved, but some try to mislead and cause humiliation," she alleged.