'Apologise To Nation': SC Slams Nupur Sharma For 'Disturbing' Remarks On Prophet

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her "disturbing" remarks on Prophet Mohammad and said that she should "have gone to the television and apologised to the nation". The court made the remarks while hearing Sharma's plea that all first information reports (FIRs) registered against her across several states should be transferred to Delhi for investigation.

In her plea, filed through senior advocate Maninder Singh, Sharma said she is "constantly facing life threats", adding that she has apologised for her remarks and withdrew the comments.

However, the top court observed that Sharma withdrew her remarks "conditionally" and has "threatened the security of the nation". "What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Blaming Sharma for the Udaipur incident where a Hindu tailor was murdered, the apex court said the suspended BJP spokesperson lost her tongue, setting the whole country on fire. The court also observed that "power has gone to the head" of Sharma.

Refusing to grant relief to Sharma, the top court suggested that the suspended BJP leader should approach the concerned High Court in this case.

"She has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the court said, as reported by ANI. "When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you that shows your clout."