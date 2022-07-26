APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About 11th President Of India

The 11th President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam also known as the Missile Man of India was a huge inspiration for lakhs of Indians. On July 27, India will mark APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary. He lost his life due to a cardiac arrest while he was delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong.

APJ Abdul Kalam is remembered due to the contribution he did to the field of Science. Interestingly, APJ Kalam did not belong to any political background and was a scientist by profession. However, he became the 11th President of the country.

As we observe the death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, let's check out some of the lesser known facts about the 'Missile Man of India'

1. Kalam was a Muslim by religion. However, he was well aware of all the Hindu traditions.

2. Interestingly, the 11th President of the country never owned a Television. Some of his personal possessions include books, a veena, some articles of clothing, a CD player, and a laptop.

3. APJ Kala emerged as the leading nuclear scientist of the nation after he played an essential role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

4. During 1992-1999, APJ Abdul Kalam served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister.

5. In order to support his family, Kalam started selling newspapers at the age of 10.

6. He was an open-hearted person. Kalam donated all his salaries as Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. The trust was founded by Him.

7. Apart from being the President of the country, Kalam was also interested in writing. He authored close to 18 books, 22 poems, and four songs during his lifetime.

8. APJ Kalam's father was a boat owner and an imam in a local Mosque.

9. He was India's first bachelor President.

10. APJ Abdul Kalam had received honorary doctorates from 40 Indian and International universities.