New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tributes poured in for former president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary. The Bharat Ratna awardee had breathed his last on July 27, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. The whole nation mourned the loss of a man who is still celebrated as the epitome of wisdom and sincerity. The Missile Man of India, Kalam has been an inspiration not just in India but to the whole world. His philosophies and teachings are admired by millions all around the world, especially by youngsters. Besides a great scientist, he was also a great President and was widely referred to as the "People's President".

Here are 10 inspiring quotes from the former president that will motivate you to excel in life

1. You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.



2. Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.



3. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.



4. Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.



5. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

6. Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.



7. Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.



8. All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.



9. Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.



10. Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution

Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and had spent four decades as a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts, thus came to know as the Missile Man of India. He was also a politician, who had served as the 11th President of India from the year 2002 to 2007.

