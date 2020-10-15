New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, who served as India's 11th President was born on this day in 1932. Popularly known as 'Missile Man of India', APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'World Students' Day'.

Abdul Kalam was not a just a President or a scientist but was also a teacher and wanted to be remembered as a 'teacher'. "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me," he had said once.

Notably, the former President also passed away while delivering a lecture to the students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015. Thus to honour his efforts, the United Nations (UN) declared October 15 as 'World Students' Day' in 2010.

This year, the theme for World Students' Day is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace". The aim of this theme is to "highlight the centrality of development ambitions for our collectivity with humanitarian objectives".

Why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is also called 'Missile Man of India'?

APJ Abdul Kalam is widely called the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the Agni and Prithvi missiles. Apart from this, the former President of India played a crucial role in making the country a nuclear power as he headed the nuclear tests in Pokhran.

What about the awards and honours of Dr AJP Abdul Kalam?

APJ Abdul Kalam was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1981 and Padma Vibhushan in 1990 for his works with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Apart from this, he was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, which is India's highest civilian honour, in 1997. In 2018, the Botanical Survey of India had named a new planet species as "Drypetes kalamii" as a mark of respect to him.

Here are some famous quotes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

"If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher"

"Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in"

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work"

"If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved"

"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma