An apartment complex in Bengaluru has been sealed and declared a containment zone after 10 people tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bellandur has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot after 10 people tested positive for the deadly virus within a week. According to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), 10 people have tested positive in a single residential apartment complex from February 15 to 22.

The apartment complex has nine blocks and 1,500 residents. BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad also said that, in wake of the new cases, six blocks of the complex have also been declared as containment zones by the civic agency.

Of the 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19, nine are asymptomatic while one is receiving treatment at a government hospital. The first coronavirus case, which was reported in the apartment complex on 15 February, had travelled to Kerala a few days back. By February 19, 10 more people had contracted the virus, prompting the BBMP to start testing all the residents in the apartment complex.

According to Dr Surendra, BBMP health officer, Mahadevapura zone, 500 people have already been tested so far. “So far, 500 people have been tested, while the rest will be tested on Tuesday. Five who tested positive are senior citizens. The primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive are home quarantined.”

Ever since the discovery of the coronavirus cases, the apartment complex has been sealed, while the public utility areas have been shut down. The entry and exit of people is prohibited now.

Meanwhile, five states across the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. These five states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. Of the 14,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country in the last 24 hours, 86% were from these five states, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The data released by the Union Health Ministry shows that Maharashtra reported 6,971 cases, followed by Kerala with 4,070 cases, Tamil Nadu with 452 cases, Karnataka with 413 cases and Punjab, with 348 cases.

Posted By: Vishwajit Sharma