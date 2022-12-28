Andhra Pradesh Stampede: 7 TDP Workers Die After Scuffle During Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally

Seven TDP workers lost their lives and several were injured after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district on Wednesday.

The mishap happened when the Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow in the city. The rush started after his convoy was passing the area.





Andhra Pradesh | Seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district today.



7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/uqU1j8K66X — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

People gathered in large numbers at the meeting venue and there was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information.

They said the clear picture would emerge later. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

(With Input From Agencies)