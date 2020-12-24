Farmers' Protest: The Delhi police stopped the march before a small delegation was allowed to enter the presidential complex to submit the memorandum to the President.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: "Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said after the Delhi police on Thursday stopped Congress leaders' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to handover a memorandum to the President seeking his intervention in the farm laws issue.

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders. The Delhi police stopped the march before a small delegation was allowed to enter the presidential complex to submit the memorandum to the President.

"We're living in democracy & they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President & they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Govt is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders", Priyanka Gandhi said as quoted by news agency ANI after she was detained by the Delhi Police outside the presidential complex.

"It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner," the Congress leader added.

"The government has to take responsibility. It is the responsibility of the government to listen to the farmers and its people," she said, adding that "the government cannot run for five or six years if it keeps blaming the opposition every time".

When asked how the government can find a solution, she said, "The solution can be found only if the government is ready to listen to the demands of the farmers."



Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The two leaders were joined by several senior leaders at the party headquarters. Soon when they started their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for violating section 144. The police later took them to Mandir Marg Police station.

