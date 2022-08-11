Anubrata Mandal, Mamata Banerjee's Close Aide, Arrested By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal from his residence at Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with the 2020 cattle smuggling case. His arrest comes days after sacked TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the teacher job scam in the state.

Mondal, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested after questioning him for one-and-a-half hours after he skipped the central agency's summons twice citing ill-health. "We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam," news agency PTI quoted a CBI official as saying.

Earlier in the day, a CBI team led by superintendent (anti-corruption branch) Rajeev Mishra raided Mandal's residence in Bolpur, and seized some documents andmobile phones. The team was accompained with some members of central armed forces.

It also served him a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), allowing any investigating officer to arrest a person without an order from magistrate and without a warrant if that person has been concerned in any cognizable offence or against whom there is credible information.

"The decision to reach his doorsteps was taken on Wednesday evening only, after we became definite how desperate Mandal is to avoid the summons for which he even got a bed-rest advice by pressuring a doctor of the Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital," news agency IANS quoted CBI officials as saying.

"We even spoke to the doctor concerned who said that he was forced to give the bed-rest advice on plain paper both from his higher authorities as well as Mandal. So, before he could adopt any further method to duck interrogation, we decided to reach his doorsteps," they said.