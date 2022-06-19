New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive stir against the Agnipath scheme entered its fourth day today with violent demonstrations from the aspirants in many parts of the country. The violent protests against the new recruitment model for the Armed Forces included setting trains on fire, and stone-pelting in many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Now, amid the massive Anti-Agnipath protests in many parts of the country, the government and its leaders have stepped up their efforts to appeal to the protestors not to protest and understand the new recruitment programme of the military. Several new concessions have been announced by the government to pacify the protesters upset with provisions under the scheme.

Here are the supportive measures announced by the Centre for Agniveers:

- In a bid to provide supportive measures to the Agniveers after their 4-year service ends in the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

- Soon after the launch of the scheme, the government also announced that it has decided to increase the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

- Meanwhile, the Home Ministry decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

- Home Ministry has further announced that it will give three years of age relaxation to Agniveers beyond the prescribed upper age limit to recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be of 5 years.

- Moreover, there are several state governments like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka that have come out and announced various supportive measures for the Agniveers who would return to the civil life after their 4-year service in the Defence Forces.

- Several state governments have announced that Agniveers, after serving the armed forces for 4 years, will be given preference in filling of vacancies in state police forces.

- The National Institute of Open Schooling to launch customized courses for 10th-pass Agniveers and help them obtain a 12th-pass certificates.

- A 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

- Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan