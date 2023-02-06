Anti Encroachment Drive Intensifies In J-K; Policemen Injured, Locals Protest Eviction | Top Developments

A TOTAL of five people have been arrested and four others detained in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Three policemen were injured in the stone pelting that took place on Saturday during the drive to demolish a vehicle showroom built in the region, they said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Here's All You Need To Know:

1. In the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, five people were arrested and four were detained in connection with the stone pelting that took place during the anti-encroachment by the administration.

2. "We have arrested five people and detained four others in connection with stone pelting that took place during an anti-encroachment drive here," a senior police officer told PTI.

3. On Monday, the Congress party protested in Jammu over land eviction, besides the ongoing Adani row and some other issues.

4. Various other political parties have also called for the poor to be spared from eviction. Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Democratic Azad Party, and a former Congress leader have asked the Raj Bhavan for a formal order in this matter.They also protested at the party office and blocked the main road near Sonwar Chowk in Jammu.

5. The Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, assured on Friday that the action will only be taken against the powerful and influential people who misused their position and violated the law.

6. According to news agency PTI, a total of 50 kanals of land was retrieved, which lies at a short distance from the NH44, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and is valued in excess of Rs 20 crore.

7. According to the officials, the crushers have been given a week to remove the machinery from the spot, failing which the machinery will be seized by the administration.

8. The drIve also took place at many places in Srinagar, including at Humhama, Peerbgah, Padshahibagh, and Chattabal, which were removed on Saturday, the officials said, as quoted by news agency PTI. The eviction was also carried out in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

9. "The district administration of Anantnag conducted massive anti-encroachment operations against various stone crushers operating from state or Kahcharai lands," an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

10. According to the officials, the eviction will continue against influential people who have encroached on illegal lands.