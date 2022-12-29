'Anti-Dalit': AAP Slams BJP Over Video Of Laxmi Nagar MLA Assaulting Sanitation Worker | Watch

A NEW controversy has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a video of MLA Abhay Verma assaulting a sanitation worker went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, the BJP MLA can be seen slapping and abusing the worker. A group of people can be seen asking the worker to open the toilet in the clip.

The small video clip was shared by AAP's MLA Kuldeep Kumar with the caption, "BJP has converted politics into politics of hatred. Laxmi Nagar MLA @abhayvermabjp misbehaved and manhandled an on duty employee of MCD. Now we have to take action together against this hooliganism of BJP."

BJP ने राजनीति को घृणा की राजनीति में परिवर्तित कर दिया है। लक्ष्मी नगर के विधायक @abhayvermabjp ने MCD के एक ऑन ड्यूटी कर्मचारी से बदतमीजी और हाथापाई की। BJP की इस गुंडागर्दी के खिलाफ अब हमें मिलकर कदम उठाना होगा।@AAPDelhi @AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/EHb40gHpGF — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Senior AAP leader Rakhi Birla also spoke about the incident and said that they will write to the Delhi Police commissioner for the "safety" of the sanitation workers in the national capital and also approach the local police to demand an FIR against Verma in the matter.

ये एक कर्मचारी पर ही नहीं, ये हमला है दिल्ली के सफ़ाई कर्मचारी समाज पर—देश के वाल्मिकी समाज का अपमान हुआ है



AAP दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात करेगी, तुरंत FIR करेगी—अभय वर्मा के खिलाफ़ प्रदर्शन करेगी



जो मर्ज़ी घटनाक्रम हो, हाथ उठाना, गंदी गालियाँ देना गलत है



— @rakhibirla pic.twitter.com/70rBrasfzw — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) December 29, 2022

"BJP's actions reflect their mindset that the party has always been anti-Dalit and only views them as a 'vote-bank' factor. We strongly criticise this act of Abhay Verma and we will also write to the Delhi police commissioner for the safety of the sanitation workers here. No matter what the situation is, a political leader can't get violent with anyone. This is unacceptable," Birla said.