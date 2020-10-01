The girl looks sedated and in a serious condition. Her parents immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way, the police said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Even as the country is witnessing an outrage against the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a similar incident of gang rape from the state's Balrampur district has shocked the nation again. Amid the outrage, a scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths, who were later arrested by the Police.

According to the police, the shocking incident happened in the Gaisari area of the Balrampur district, where a 22-year-old woman, who worked in a private firm, did not return to her home on time on Tuesday prompting her parents to start looking for her. The police said that the woman also did not respond to her parent's phone calls triggering panic among them.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents. The girl looks sedated and in a serious condition. Her parents immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The woman's mother said she was abducted while on way to work in the morning, adding that soon after her return, she complained of burning pain in her stomach. "The men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness. Then they raped her... They broke her legs, they broke her back. A rickshaw-wallah brought her home. They have thrown her in front of our house. My child could barely stand or speak," the woman's mother said as reported by NDTV.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, as quoted by news agency PTI said, that "when the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped. The family has named two boys. They said the boys took her to a doctor to get her treated and raped her. When her condition got worse, they sent her home instead of sending her to the hospital. Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them".

The police also handed over her body to her relatives who cremated her on Wednesday. The police, however, said the autopsy does not reveal that her hands and legs were broken. "In the said case, prompt action has been taken by the police with both the accused arrested. Details that hands and legs were broke is not true The post-mortem report does not mention this," Balrampur Police tweeted last night.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences! The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately," he added with a hashtag #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP" on his Twitter handle.

Posted By: Talib Khan