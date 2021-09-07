India has achieved another milestone, by administering 70 crore vaccine doses till Tuesday. This includes 10 crore doses administered in just 13 days, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: India on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone, by administering 70 crore vaccine doses till date, including 10 crore doses administered in just 13 days, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, September 7.

The development comes a day after PM Narendra Modi mentioned that India is administering a record 1.25 crore Covid vaccine doses every day. He also emphasized that the figure was higher than the population of several countries put together.

"India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries," PM Modi said while addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually on Monday (August 6).

Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya held an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and senior officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting and discussed matters of global health importance.

“Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General@WHO, Mr. Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD, and Mr. Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting," the minister tweeted.

“Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India’s interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion," he added.

Mandaviya had met his UK, Brazil, and Italy counterparts on Sunday (September 5). He is on a four-day visit to Rome in Italy for the G20 health ministers’ meeting till September 7.

India had begun its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year for healthcare workers first. The vaccination drive was gradually expanded to include frontline workers, then people above 45 years, and lastly to everyone aged 18 years and above. So far, the country has vaccinated 53,29,27,201 beneficiaries for the first dose and 16,39,69,127 for the second dose.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha