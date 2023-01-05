Another Man Pees Mid-Air, This Time On Co-passenger's Blanket Aboard Paris-New Delhi Flight

Another case of a drunk man peeing on the belongings of a woman on board an international plane has come to light. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Coming just days after the November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, now another similar incident has been reported on the Paris-Delhi plane. Another drunk man allegedly urinated on a blanket of a female passenger. No charges have been pressed against him in the matter as the passenger gave a written apology, according to officials quoted by PTI.



This incident also happened on an Air India flight. The pilot of flight number 142 reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. After the matter was reported this male passenger was detained by authorities.

Information on which class these passengers were traveling in could not ascertained, according to the PTI report.

When the flight landed at the Delhi Airport at around 9:40 am the airport security was informed that a male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials quoted by news agency PTI, said.

The Central Industrial Security Force detained the passenger, without wasting any minute, just after the flight landed. However, he was allowed to leave after the two passengers agreed on a “mutual compromise” and the accused handed a “written apology”, sources were quoted by PTI saying.

These sources further informed that the female passengers who had initially made a written complaint, did not take the matter to the law enforcement. Hence, the offender was allowed to go scot-free after he cleared the immigration and customs checks.

This incident is discomfitingly similar to the one that happened on November 26 where a a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

Delhi Police on Thursday said that this man was a resident of Mumbai and will be arrested at the earliest.

(With agency inputs)