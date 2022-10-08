‘Another Love Letter’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Jibe Over Delhi LG’s Criticism On AAP Govt

IN A response to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s scathing letter to him and his ministers accusing them of evading their constitutional duties and governance responsibilities, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said “another love letter has come.”

Taking to Twitter Kejriwal said another love letter has come. “BJP is hell-bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi through LG. Every day these people make a fuss about something or the other. I assure Delhiites - as long as this son of yours is alive, don't worry. ‘Aapka Baal Bhi Baka Nahi Karne Dunga’,” he tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, Saxena in his letter criticised the Kejriwal government, saying that its focus on "speeches and advertisement" had distanced it from projects of fundamental public interest.

"Please take cognizance of the baseless letter of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the misleading statements made by many leaders of your party. I am sorry that apart from crossing all limits of dignity, you and your allies are constantly running away from your constitutional duties and responsibilities of governance,” he said.

This came days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in the AAP government's functioning and "unconstitutionally" setting up probes on its decisions and works.

However, the L-G claimed that his letters and instructions were intended to caution the government against "errors and shortcomings" in its functioning yet he was personally attacked and became the target of "baseless allegations."

In his letter, the L-G flagged his instructions regarding a probe into the now scrapped excise policy, the absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, recruitment of teachers, and several other points, and asked was he wrong in doing that.

Saxena accused Kejriwal and his associates of levelling false allegations and spreading them through social media causing "irreparable loss" to the people they targeted.

Including himself in the list, Saxena mentioned former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and former Punjab minister Vikramjeet Singh Majeethia, as people whom Kejriwal accused something of and later apologised.

(With Agency Inputs)