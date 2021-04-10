Maharashtra Lockdown: Though the talks remained inconclusive as the leaders failed to reach a consensus, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that Thackeray will take a final call on lockdown on Sunday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday held a crucial all-party meet to decide whether his government needs to impose another lockdown or not as the state reported more than 55,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and over 300 deaths. The meeting was attended by prominent ministers from the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Congress president Nana Patole.

Though the talks remained inconclusive as the leaders failed to reach a consensus, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that Thackeray will take a final call on lockdown on Sunday, noting that the state's healthcare system will likely face more pressure in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Thackeray after the meeting said that his government wants to avoid a lockdown which is why stringent measures, including a night curfew, have been imposed across the state. The Chief Minister also said that he has held several meetings with people from different sectors to discuss the situation in the state.

"Last year during lockdown people were at home so it wasn't difficult to trace infection. Since now everything is open it is practically very difficult to trace people. The Centre must understand this," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Health Department said that 55,411 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the state's active number of cases to 5,36,682. It said that the death toll has reached 57,638 with 309 fresh fatalities.

It also said that the recovery rate has jumped to 82.18 per cent as 53,005 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,48,153. Currently, Maharashtra has 30,41,080 people under home quarantine and 25,297 in institutional quarantine, the state Health Department said.

Mumbai continues to remain the worst affected city in the state, followed by Thane and Palghar. Meanwhile, Nagpur has also shown a spike in coronavirus cases with over 5,100 fresh infections on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma