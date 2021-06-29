The FIR was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station on Monday evening on the basis of a complaint by an office-bearer of right-wing Bajrang Dal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another legal trouble for Twitter officials in India, an FIR has been lodged against two senior officials of the micro-blogging site in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after Twitter put up a wrong map of India which showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate nations.

The FIR came a day after Twitter put up the incorrect map of India on its "Tweep Life" section, which lead to an uproar on the internet after a user noticed the fault and reported it. Following the controversy and backlash by many other Indian users, Twitter removed the map from the link on Monday.

The FIR was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station on Monday evening on the basis of a complaint by an office-bearer of right-wing Bajrang Dal. The FIR names Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi as accused who have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (public mischief). Charges under Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose) have also been invoked in the case, according to the FIR, as reported by news agency PTI.

The map's glaring distortion, which appeared on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life', had triggered a heavy backlash from netizens on Monday as they demanded strict action against the microblogging platform that has flouted various rules on multiple occasions in the past.

This is not the first time that the social media platform has shown the wrong map of India. In October 2020, Twitter had labelled the Indian territory of Leh in Ladakh as part of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The government of India had then issued a warning to CEO Jack Dorsey over the misrepresentation of the Indian map. Giving notice to Twitter, Secretary IT had said that such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

This is the second FIR against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari after he was booked and summoned for questioning in a case related to the assault video in Ghaziabad's Loni, in which an elderly Muslim man was thrashed by some people and was reportedly forced to chant Jai Sri Ram. The Twitter India MD was booked after complaints that Tweets, carrying the video, were shared with a clear motive to provoke communal sentiments. However, the police dismissed communal angle in the matter.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been in a feud with the Central Government over the implementation of the new IT Rules in the country. Twitter failed to comply with the new rules on time and has reportedly lost its status as a social media intermediary. The new law makes it mandatory for tech companies in India to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer in the country. All of these officials should be Indian.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan