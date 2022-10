IN ANOTHER targetted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit was on Saturday shot dead by terrorists in the Valley Shopian district. Identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, the Kashmiri pandit was shot near his residence while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund in Shopian. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to bullet injuries.