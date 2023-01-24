Another Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, 3rd In This Month; Timeline Of Recent Quakes In National Capital

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in the national capital and adjacent areas on Tuesday evening, the third time in months.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 03:12 PM IST
Minute Read
AN EARTHQUAKE of magnitude 5.8 hit Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, creating a panic as people were seen rushing out of their homes and offices. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

Here Is The Timeline of The Recent Earthquake

January 24, 2023: Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in the Delhi-NCR areas on Tuesday evening. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8. 

January 5, 2023: An earthquake hit the national capital and surrounding areas. This was the second earthquake in the week.

January 1, 2023: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of New Year's night, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

November 29, 2022: An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit New Delhi at around 9.30 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said NCS. Tremors were felt in the national capital. As per the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake originated 8 km from New Delhi.

November 12, 2022: Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to NCS, the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.

November 9, 2022: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital. The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am. The epicentre was in Nepal. An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to NCS, was in Nepal.

