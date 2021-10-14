New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will achieve the milestone of 100 crore administered vaccines of COVID-19 soon, however, the Indian government is planning big to celebrate the feat. Announcement on speakers, monuments to be lit among celebrations for India to mark 100 crore vaccine doses.

Union Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that "Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations."

Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/vTMgS6I9Ej — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Apart from the shout-outs and announcements, Four Mughal monuments in Agra -- Etmauddaula, Akbar's tomb Sikandra, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri will be lighted up to celebrate the feat. India's nationwide COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Thursday reached 97 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to reports, The milestone will be achieved in the next few days with some 75 percent of those eligible have already been administered one shot and around 30 percent double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 3,33,62,709. Currently, India has 2,06,586 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that a total of 13,01,083 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total samples tested up to October 13 touched 58,76,64,525.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh