Ankita Bhandari's Mother Accuses Police Of Cremating Body 'Hastily', Says 'Didn't Let Me See Her'

The mother of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, whose murder sparked widespread outrage in Uttarakhand, claimed her daughter was hurriedly cremated and she never saw her body.Additionally, she claims that the administration tricked her into visiting a hospital under the pretext of bringing her to her daughter.

According to prior news reports, the mother was admitted to a hospital because the child was ill. However, a video that has now surfaced shows the mother claiming that she was fine and was only taken to the hospital under false pretence.

"My spouse was forced to go with them; however, they left me behind. I was taken here from the forest where I live, and they promised me I would see my daughter "In the hospital-shot video, the mother can be heard whining.

She also added that she kept asking where they were taking her. They assured her, saying that they were taking her to her daughter, but actually took her to a hospital.

She described the incident, saying that four to five people had visited her and promised to take her to the cremation location. "I said that since I am her mother, I wouldn't do anything until I see her. I said that unless you show me my daughter, I wouldn't move. I was in perfect health. I was tricked into going here by them. I was sitting in the civic body's office. They have betrayed us, and this is all for show "She said.

Ankita Bhandari, 19, whose body was found in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24 after she had been reported missing a few days earlier, was found there.

Locals crowded the Pauri bus station as rage over the horrifying crime spilled onto the streets of other districts of Uttarakhand. The Pauri District Magistrate's office was also attacked by protesters.

Ankita was pushed into the canal, following which three people—including Pulkit Arya—were detained on Friday after they admitted to the crime.