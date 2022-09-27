Ankita Bhandari's Ex-Colleague Says Accused Pulkit Arya Used To Abuse Female Staff, Bring Girls At Resort

A FORMER employee of Vanantara resort, Uttrakhand has revealed that Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, used to misbehave and verbally abuse female staff members.

"I joined Vanantara resort, Rishikesh in May but left job there in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) and Pulkit Arya (main accused) misbehaved and verbally abused girls. They used to bring girls, VIPs came there too," she told the news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Uttrakhand Police also collected evidence from accused Pulkit Arya's Vanatara resort in Rishikesh before illegal constructions at the site were demolished through bulldozer action.

The police, meanwhile, are analysing the evidence after they received the postmortem report, said DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case, adding that they have also recovered two cars that were used in the crime.

"We're analysing all the evidence. Postmortem report has been received. We'll record the statements of women who worked at the resort. 2 cars used in crime recovered. We'll apply for PC of accused for interrogation."

Meanwhile, locals on Saturday set BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya's resort on fire. Before that, portions of the resort were bulldozed by the local authorities who claimed they were illegally constructed.

The incident of the resort being set ablaze and the earlier bulldozer action had also triggered fears that crucial evidence may have been destroyed.

Earlier, three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

An intervention application was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking the abolition of a century-old practice of the Revenue Police System in Uttarakhand in the wake of the horrific incident.

As per the application, the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari joined the job of a receptionist in Vanantra Resort situated at Chilla Road near Rishikesh a month ago and went on missing on September 18 from the resort. Her father, who was not being able to contact and locate his daughter, came to Rishikesh in search of his daughter but that poor man was made to run from pillar to post by the police and revenue authorities.

The applicant also sought to be allowed to intervene so that it may bring all the aspects before the top court from the perspective of the citizens of Uttarakhand.

