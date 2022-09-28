Ankita Bhandari Murder Case To Be Fast-Tracked; CM Dhami Announces Rs 25 Lakh Assistance To Family

DAYS after the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim. Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist in the Vanantra resort in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, was allegedly murdered by her employer.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured Ankita's family that her murder case would be heard in a fast track court to deliver timely justice to the victim. It will be ensured that the killers get the harshest punishment so that it serves as a deterrent for criminals in the future, he added. The money is being paid to Bhandari's father Virendra Singh Bhandari from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, said Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey.

"The state government is with Ankita's family. We will extend all help to them. The case is being probed by an SIT (Special Investigation Team). The investigation will be conducted impartially and completed as soon as possible," the chief minister said.

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly murdered by now-suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya and two others. Pulkit Arya owned the Vantara resort where she worked as a receptionist. She was reportedly murdered after she denied providing special services to the guests at the resort.

Bhandari's killing created public outrage and protests by locals over the inaction of police due to the accused's links with the ruling party. After the massive outrage, the three men were arrested and charged with murder last Friday. The BJP also expelled Pulkit's father and former minister Vinod Arya, and his brother Ankit Arya.

Ankita Bhandari's family and protestors had initially refused to cremate her body, questioning the demolition of the resort. They said it was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, a former employee of the resort in Rishikesh at which the deceased 19-year-old worked, recounted that the resort's owner who is among the prime accused arrested for the teen's murder was notorious for misbehaving with women.

"I joined Vanantara resort in Rishikesh this May but left my job there in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) and Pulkit Arya (the main accused) misbehaved and verbally abused girls. They used to bring girls and many VIPs also used to come there," the former employee disclosed.