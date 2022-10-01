Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Three Key Accused Taken Into Custody, SIT Interrogates Revenue Officer Vaibhav Pratap

THE SPECIAL Investigation Team looking into the Ankita Bhandari case has taken the three main accused on police remand, reports news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand | Police have taken the three accused of #AnkitaBhandari murder case under 3-day remand. They are being interrogated. SIT is probing the matter. We will find out how did the incident take place as well as the reason behind it: DIG P Renuka Devi, in-charge of the SIT pic.twitter.com/Ehe0htp1DB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

On September 23, the resort's owner and two employees—resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta—were detained on charges that they had killed Bhandari for refusing to provide a customer with "extra service." Top police officials had confirmed that the girl was being pressured by the resort owner to provide "special services" to guests.DGP Ashok Kumar said that this much has been known from the woman's chat with a friend of hers.

To expedite the probe into the crime, which has caused widespread public outrage in the state, the Special Investigation Agency has formed five teams.

Additionally, it has retrieved a cellphone from the canal near Chilla, where Ankita had allegedly been thrown. The official reported that the phone had been given to the forensic team.

Revenue police sub-ispector Vaibhav Pratap Singh is also being interrogated. He is under suspension for dereliction of duty for allegedly not registering the FIR.

Locals set the Vantara resort in Rishikesh on fire after the body was recovered. However, the family members alleged that the resort was razed to hide evidence.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed all the district magistrates to investigate all state resorts. Along with this, he has directed that necessary action be taken against illegally operating resorts. He also demanded strictest action against the culprits involved in the alleged murder of the 19-year old teen.