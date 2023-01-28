Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Prime Accused Pulkit Arya To Undergo Polygraph, Narco Test

The test is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 3.

MONTHS after the death of Ankita Bhandari, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters spokesperson ADG V Murugesan on Saturday announced the date of the polygraph and narco test of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the case. Pulkit is the son of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya.

The test is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 3.

"The polygraph test of the accused will be held from February 1 to 3 at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. The accused Pulkit Arya will be produced at CFSL at 10.30 am on February 1," Uttarakhand ADG told ANI.

According to Murugesan, the Special Task Force (STF) has prepared over 30 questions for the accused, and the officer investigating the case will also be present.

"All the preparations have been done by the officials," he said.

The test was approved by the First Class Judicial Magistrate in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The accused Pulkit's consent was also obtained on behalf of the judicial magistrate via video conferencing, after which the verdict was announced.

Ankita was a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, who is accused of allegedly pushing Ankita into the canal. Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, two other accused, have also been arrested in the case.

The Uttarakhand Police said on December 4 that the probe in the case is almost complete and only the narco-test of the accused is left. Following that, the police requested permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narcotics and polygraph tests on all three accused in the Ankita Murder case.

Earlier, all three accused in the case, including the BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya, refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct the tests after filing the charge sheet.

(With Inputs from ANI)