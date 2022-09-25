Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim's Family Questions Demolition Of Resort, Alleges Evidence Tampering, Refuses Cremation | 10 Points

IN A significant development in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the deceased's family refused to perform the last rites of the victim. The family is demanding the post-mortem report.



Here are the recent developments in the case:



1.The family of the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari has refused to perform the last rites as they are demanding the post-mortem report of the deceased. They are also questioning the state government's move to demolish the resort where the victim worked. The family has alleged that it was done to destroy evidence in the case in which the son of a senior BJP leader—now expelled—is the main accused.

WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.



The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case. pic.twitter.com/7Zx0T6HJIB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022



2. The administration, meanwhile, is trying hard to convince Ankita's family. Ankita's brother, Ajay Bhandari, said that she was beaten and thrown in a river. But, we are waiting for the final report. A provisional report has stated that the woman died due to drowning and that there were signs of a blunt force used on her body that had caused injury to her.

#AnkitaBhandari murder case | We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up & was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report: Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/PfFi0FuQs9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022



4.A special investigation team(SIT) told news agency ANI on Friday that her Whatsapp chats are also being investigated. However, the opposition has raised questions about the demolition of the resort, carried out on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.



5. In one of her WhatsApp chats, Ankita is telling her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide "extra service" to the guests.



6.In one of the viral chats, there is talk of providing 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. Besides, providing 'extra service' in the name of spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort has also surfaced.



7. An employee of the resort has also alleged that Ankita called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita with three people going out while only the rest of them returned except for Ankita. He also confirmed that the owner, Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya, came at 8 a.m. on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita's room.

#WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: I got a call from Ankit Arya at 8pm to prepare dinner for 4 people. Around 10:45pm he came & told us that he'll take dinner to Ankita's room, to which I said our service boy will do that, but he didn't agree: Resort staffer Manveer Chauhan pic.twitter.com/Bnw55cfOTI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022



8. The SIT on Sunday said that every employee of the resort would be called for police action. Their statements will be recorded, and a background analysis into the murder is being investigated.

We have called every employee in the resort to the police station; will take everyone's statements. We're running a full background analysis on the resort: DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge of #AnkitaBhandari murder case



Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed. pic.twitter.com/bCs2p2x598 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022



9."We have called every employee in the resort to the police station; we will take everyone's statements. We're running a full background analysis on the resort, "said DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge to news agency ANI.



10.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a probe and has assured of "harshest action".