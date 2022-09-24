Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Locals Set BJP Leader's Son's Rishikesh Resort On Fire

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Sat, 24 Sep 2022 01:51 PM IST
ANI Image Used

On Saturday, locals in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh set BJP Leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya's resort on fire a day after the administration bulldozed parts of the same resort where a senior BJP leader's son murdered a 19-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist.

The Vantara resort owned by BJP leader is about 10 km from the main town, Rishikesh. In videos from the spot, black smoke can be seen coming out from shattered glass windows. The fire was reportedly put out soon after.

Meanwhile, locals in Uttarakhand also protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case. Later, the MLA was escorted away by Police.

Earlier today, Ankita's body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. 

"The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident," Uttarakhand CM Dhami tweeted.

"In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter," Dhami wrote.

The development came after three persons, including Pulkit Arya, the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Vinod Arya were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

On Friday Uttarakhand authorities bulldozer the Vanatra Resort owned by Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist. CM Dhami said that district magistrates have been ordered to take action against all resorts inside Uttarakhand which have illegal constructions. 

