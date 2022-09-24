Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Body Of Receptionist Recovered From Chilla Canal; Uttarakhand CM Orders Special Probe

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered and had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced. He also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter and that the strictest punishment would be given to the killers.

Uttarakhand | Visuals from Chilla canal in Rishikesh where the body of #AnkitaBhandari was recovered today.



The 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused pic.twitter.com/hOSSpGn2e3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that "Ankita's body recovered. We've constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it'll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has also given instructions to district magistrates to investigate all resorts in the state.

#WATCH | "Ankita's body recovered. We've constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it'll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be," says Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami on #AnkitaBhandari murder case pic.twitter.com/bOpRFrc5lW — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

"Directed all DMs to take action against all resorts that have been constructed illegally. Action was taken against the resort of the accused. Forensic & other tests will take place there, so sealing is being done. But action will continue," he added.

Meanwhile, the relatives identified the body of the teenager who was reported missing over six days ago. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body,” a police official said.

Uttrakhand Police on Friday arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.

Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal after an altercation and she had drowned.

Uttarakhand | Ankita Bhandari murder case: Visuals from Vanatara resort in Rishikesh that was owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari pic.twitter.com/cKHcdrfHqx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Vanatara Resort was demolished on Friday on the orders of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister said.

Locals in Rishikesh gheraoed police vehicle that was carrying the accused in the murder case earlier on Friday. They also thrashed the accused