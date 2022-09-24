Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: BJP Leader Expelled After Son's Arrest, Accused's Rishikesh Resort Put On Fire; U'khand CM Orders SIT Probe

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) expelled Vinod and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of the main accused, Pulkit Arya, with immediate effect on Saturday. Pulkit Arya has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist.

The body of Ankita Bhandari, who went missing from the premises of a private resort owned by the BJP leader's son, Pulkit Arya, was discovered by police near Chilla powerhouse on Saturday morning. Vinod Arya's son, Pulkit, who owns the resort, was arrested on Friday along with two resort employees for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for several days.



Here's All You Need To Know.

1. Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested three people, including Pulkit Arya, son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist who was employed at a resort in Rishikesh. Police arrested the resort manager Ankit, Saurabh, and Pulkit Arya.

2. Ankita was reportedly missing for five days before the news of her death broke. Earlier, the police had filed an FIR report as requested by the girl's family as she was missing.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Women gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case



The 19-yr-old receptionist went missing a few days ago & her body was found today. 3 accused, incl Pulkit -owner of the resort where she worked- arrested pic.twitter.com/v3IK8zE1xI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

3. The body of 19-year-old Ankita was recovered on Saturday morning from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the Disaster Response Force of the state confirmed.

4.Bhandari was killed by Pulkit and the other two staff of the resort as she refused to indulge in prostitution with resort guests. Top police officials on Saturday said that the girl was being pressured by the resort owner to provide "special services" to guests.DGP Ashok Kumar said that this much has been known from the woman's chat with a friend of hers.

5. After the body was recovered, locals set the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh on fire. The owner of the resort is BJP leader Vinod Arya's son, Pulkit Arya. It was demolished on Friday on the orders of the Chief Minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.



The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case. pic.twitter.com/7Zx0T6HJIB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

6.Locals vandalised the car of BJP MLA Renu Bisht and protested against her as they agitated over the murder of Ankita Bhandari. Later, the MLA was escorted away by police.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht & vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case.The MLA was escorted away by Police



3 accused,incl BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, arrested in connection with the matter pic.twitter.com/RExf8pExAS — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

7. The state Chief Minister, Dhami, ordered the strictest punishment. "It is unfortunate. The police are working. They have done their work by making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal may be, "he said.

8. The post-mortem examination of the accused Ankita took place in AIIMS, Rishikesh. After the postmortem, the body was handed to her family.

Uttarakhand | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: After the completion of postmortem at AIIMS Rishikesh, Ankita's relatives leave with her body.



Her body was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh this morning. pic.twitter.com/KUeoe73TsU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

9. Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya and the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, was relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Backward Classes Commission.

10. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all the district magistrates to investigate all state resorts. Along with this, he has directed that necessary action be taken against illegally operating resorts.