Deshmukh's counsel Sudhanshu S Choudhari said that he has also filed a petition in the apex court against the high court order.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved Supreme Court and challenged Bombay High Court's order directing the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe within 15 days into the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“We have filed an appeal on behalf of the state government against the Bombay High Court order of yesterday,” said Maharashtra standing counsel Sachin Patil. The high court had on Monday said that this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case which warranted an independent inquiry. Deshmukh's counsel Sudhanshu S Choudhari said that he has also filed a petition in the apex court against the high court order.

In its 52-page judgement, the high court said Singh's allegations against Deshmukh had put at stake the citizen's faith in the state police. Such allegations, made by a serving police officer, against the state home minister could not be left unattended, and were required to be probed into, if prima facie, they made a case of a cognisable offence, the high court said.

Since the police investigating complaints against the home minister and a serving police officer would not be most appropriate, it is a fit case for ordering a CBI probe, the high court said, adding that the CBI need not immediately register an FIR, but it must complete its inquiry within 15 days and then decide on the further course of action.

After the high court order on Monday, Deshmukh, a veteran politician from Vidarbha, resigned from the state government. Shortly after Deshmukh tendered his resignation, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday night accepted the resignation and handed over the charge of the key department to cabinet minister Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP.

Singh, in his plea filed on March 25, sought the CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. However, Anil Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed all allegations by Param Bir Singh.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan