Bombay HC Stays Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh's Bail In ED Case Till October 13

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh taken for medical examination ahead of the court hearing, in Mumbai on November 12, 2021. (ANI Photo/File)

MINUTES after granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Bombay High Court stayed his bail in an alleged money laundering case till October 13. Following the order granting Deshmukh bail, the Enforcement Directorate approached the court to challenge the HC's decision in the Supreme Court.

Deshmukh has been behind bars since November 2021, when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him for allegedly misusing his position as Maharashtra's home minister and collecting money from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The bail was granted to Deshmukh by Justice N J Jamadar, days after the Supreme Court directed the HC to expedite his plea, which had been pending for six months.

However, the former minister will continue to remain in custody in the corruption case booked against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation The CBI had registered a case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Seeking bail on Tuesday, Deshmukh's lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

The ED has accused Deshmukh of collecting Rs 4.7 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family, the probe agency alleged.