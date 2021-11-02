New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6 in connection with Rs 100 crore extortion and money laundering case. Deshmukh was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who is presiding over the special holiday court.

This came after the ED on Monday night arrested the 71-year-old NCP leader in connection with the extortion case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment. He was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court. The arrested was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office on Monday.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as the state's home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons in the case – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant). The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

Meanwhile, the MVA allies Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress have castigated the ED and termed it as a "politically motivated move" aimed to destabilise the three-party government. They also questioned the Centre on the whereabouts of the 'missing' former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh who hurled the allegations against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March.





