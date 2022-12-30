Andrew Tate, Famous Social Media Star, Detained In Romania On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges

Andrew Tate has been arrested from Romania after he responded to a tweet by Greta Thunberg, revealing his location. (Image Credit: Reuters)

British social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania in a case of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group. Reuters reported that Tate’s brother and two other Romanian suspects were also arrested with him during a raid at his house in the East European country’s capital - Bucharest.

"The four suspects... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," the prosecutors said, quoted by Reuters.

Several Twitter users have been sharing a video, apparently released by Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, that shows dangerous weapons like guns, knives, and money on display in a room of Tate’s house. According the Reuters report, the Tate brothers have been under investigation since April.

DIICOT Romania released a video of the raid on Tate's house from earlier today pic.twitter.com/YUPGTnZ5Cf — Vlad ☁️ (@vlad) December 29, 2022

The lawyer of the two brothers was quoted by Reuters confirming his clients’ detainment.

The four arrested on these serious charges will be detained for 24 hours, a statement from the anti-organised crime agency informed. Prosecutors also said, as quoted by Reuters, that they found six women in the house. They informed that these women were sexually exploited by the arrested individuals.

Andrew Tate made an abhorrent comment saying these women “were partially responsible for being raped and that they belonged to men”, as per the Reuters report.

This is hardly the first instance when the controversial social media personality made to the headlines for his comments. Earlier he had got embroiled in a Twitter feud with the youth icon and climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Tate had asked Thunberg to provide him her email ID so that he could “enlighten” her about the 33 cars he owns and their “enormous emissions”. Greta had responded with a tweet saying, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”. Tate has previously been removed from several social media platforms for his misogynistic comments and hate speech.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Elon Musk had recently reinstated his Twitter account.

(With agency inputs)