Andhra Stampede: Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 10 Lakh For Deceased After 7 TDP Workers Die During His Rally

TELUGU Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting on Wednesday.

Here Are The 5 Points

Along with financial support, the TDP leader announced that the children of the deceased families will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

At least seven TDP workers lost their lives and several were injured after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting held by N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow in the city. The rush started after his convoy passed the area.

Based on preliminary information, the police said there was a stampede-like situation at the canal since a large crowd had assembled at the meeting location and there had been some jostling among the people during the meeting.

The injured people were shifted to the hospital and soon after the incident, Naidu immediately cancelled the meeting and announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care for the injured.