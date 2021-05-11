The Covid-specialty hospital has nearly 1,000 beds. In all, about 700 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another tragic incident, at least 11 COVID-19 patients died in a government-run Ruia hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati due to the shortage of oxygen in the ICU of the hospital on late Monday night. According to reports, the oxygen tanker arrived late causing the shortage of life-saving resulting in the deaths of 11 patients getting treatment against COVID-19 in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayan, as quoted by news agency PTI said, that there was a five-minute delay in reloading the oxygen cylinder that caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths. "The oxygen supply was restored within five minutes and everything is now normal. Because of this, we could prevent more casualties," Hari Narayanan added.

About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients. The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place. “There was a drop in oxygen pressure but we immediately set up bulk oxygen cylinders to avert a disaster. It’s unfortunate that 11 people lost their lives," he said.

The Covid-specialty hospital has nearly 1,000 beds. In all, about 700 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed that a detailed investigation be conducted into the incident.

The country is going through the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. Amid the second wave, India is witnessing a record number of cases with the country recording over 4 lakh cases.

Earlier this month, 24 patients had died in Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. On April 24, at least 20 Covid-19 patients in Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital died after the hospital ran out of oxygen. On April 23, 25 critical patients succumbed at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital amid a last-minute scramble for oxygen.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan