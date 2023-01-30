Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Demands Nationwide Caste-Based Economic Census

AT AN all-party meeting called by the government on Monday, the YSR Congress demanded a nationwide demand for a caste-based economic census.The demand comes before the parliament's budget session is about to begin.

It is necessary to know the economic status of the backward castes, who are "lagging behind" on social and development indicators, the party said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Vijaysai Reddy, the YSR Congress leader, said that the backward castes make up over 50 percent of the total population, and the census, if done, will help them to be informed of their economic status. Andhra Pradesh's ruling party has joined the JD(U) and the RJD in calling for a caste census.In Bihar, the grand alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rolled out a state-wide census. Reddy also said that the party has demanded the women's quota bill to ensure reservation for them in Parliament.

The other opposition parties that have supported the demand include TRS, TMC, and the BJP, among others.

The Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, launched the first phase of the state's caste-based survey on January 7 and concluded it on January 21.The caste-based headcount was conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. During the first phase, the number of all households was counted.

The second phase of the survey is likely to be held from April 1 to 30 to collect data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, and socio-economic conditions, among others.

The decision was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

Earlier, the three state governments, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar, and also a few other organisations also requested the central government to include the caste details.