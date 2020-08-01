11 people were killed after a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam,

Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: In an unfortunate incident, at least 11 people lost their lives while several others got injured after a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam around 12.30 pm on Saturday, said an official.

According to initial reports, the workers -- four shipyard employees and rest were contract staff -- were testing the efficiency of the crane when it suddenly collapsed and fell on them. The officials have said that the death toll is feared to rise, adding that the injured workers are being shifted to the local hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

"Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 11 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane," Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying.

The horrifying incident was also caught on camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Police commissioner RK Meena has reached the spot and taking a cognizance of the incident. Andhra Pradesh Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on the other hand, has directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured workers and take necessary steps.

"Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the crane collapse incident," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per several media reports, the Hindustan Shipyard Limited had brought the crane -- which had a weight of 70 tonnes -- ten years ago and had outsourced its operation to private firm. Several reports also suugest that the officials had planned to install a new crane in its place.

"A new crane was being commissioned.Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration," said Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, the family of the workers reached the spot after the incident. However, they stopped by the police from entering the shipyard to avoid chaos.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited is shipyard located in Visakhapatnam and is involved in shipbuilding, ship repairs, submarine construction and refits. It was launched in 1948 by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

