Vijaywada commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao has informed several people were injured in the incident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital while adding that the condition of two persons is serious.

Vijayawada | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, at least 10 people were killed while dozens were injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel which was used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada, said officials, adding that the fire broke out in the ground and first floors of the building.

According to a report by news agency IANS, around 40 people, including 30 coronavirus patients, were said to be in the centre when the incident happened. Vijaywada commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao has informed several people were injured in the incident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital while adding that the condition of two persons is serious.

"The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," news agency ANI quoted Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz as saying.

The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV pic.twitter.com/TEVp3Xfrpt — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

(Official Twitter handle of news agency ANI)

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his grief over the incident and has directed the authorities to provide the necessary assistance and has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. The fire occurred in the hotel which was taken on lease and being run by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, as reported by ANI.

PM Modi also expressed his grief and said, "Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ji and assured all possible support".

The incident comes just three days after a similar accident happened at a coronavirus designated hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad which led to the death of eight people while several others were injured. The officials had said that the fire broke out at 3.30 am on August 6 due to a short circuit at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Following the incident in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively for the kin of the deceased. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi had tweeted after the Gujarat fire.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma