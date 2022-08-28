Andhra Pradesh To Become Plastic Pollution Free By 2027

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced a total ban on the use of plastic flexi banners in Andhra Pradesh and said that the souther state would be made a plastic-free state by 2027.

Only cloth flexis would be permitted from now on, he said. Over 22,000 citizens participated in a 28km beach clean-up at 40 beach locations in Vizag (from Gokul beach to Bheemili beach). 76 tonnes of plastic was collected in 2 hrs. This community spirit is what makes Vizag such a special city.

In partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, 'Parley for the Oceans' is investing $2 Billion in the state. This will create 20,000 jobs in the next six years.

Parley Future Institute in Vizag will be a landmark initiative bringing the world to Andhra Pradesh. It will be a cutting-edge research Centre for future new materials. This will change the landscape of Andhra Pradesh in many different ways. Parley Super Hub for the recycling and upcycling of plastic waste and dealing with the plastic menace in the state and other parts of India, will be set up in Andhra Pradesh. These measures will lead to a plastic pollution-free Andhra Pradesh in the years to come.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday, CM Jagan spoke at the Microsoft certification ceremony held at AU Convocation Hall. Through the combined effort of AP Skill Development and Andhra Pradesh government, 35,980 students have been trained in soft skills for the first time in the country. He said about 1.62 lakh people have been trained in soft skills in 40 departmental courses. The state government has spent Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 on each student for training to relieve the students of financial burden.