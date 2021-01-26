Highly educated Andhra Pradesh parents brutally kill two daughters with the dumbbell, they believed that after killing their daughters will come back to life.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A horrific incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor where parents allegedly brutally killed their two daughters to appease supernatural forces. The incident took place on Sunday and came to light the same night after the father called one of his colleagues and narrated the incident.

According to police, the couple identified as V Padmaja and V Purushotham Naidu, are highly educated. Father is a vice-principal of the government college and his wife is a gold medallist in mathematics. The couple believed that after killing their daughters they will revive by supernatural forces.

The couples older daughter aged 27 used to work at Indian Institute of Forest Management while their younger daughter aged 22 was pursuing music at Chennai-based AR Rahman institute.

According to DNA, Ravi Manohara Chary, Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police said that it was the mother who brutally killed her daughters. She bashed the heads of her daughters with the dumbbell after performing some rituals at home.

After killing their daughters' father informed one of his colleagues who immediately alerted the police. On receiving the double murder information, police immediately swung into action and reached the spot. As per Times Now, DSP said, "They appeared to be in a state of trance and were suffering from some psychological issues. They told us that their daughters would come alive after some time."

Ravi Manohara Chary told NDTV, "There were only four people in the house, the husband, wife and their two daughters. There are CCTV cameras here, so we will analyse it. From what they are saying, they went away spiritually into another zone, they told us, give one day's time, we will bring them back to life.''

Police have arrested the couple and have started the investigation, meanwhile, they have sent the bodies to the post mortem. As per DNA, the forensic team are examining the closed-circuit television footage to know if someone else was also involved in such kind of spiritual practices.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv