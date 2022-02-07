Anantapuram | Jagran News Desk: At least nine people people lost their lives after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a lorry at the Budagavi village in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district on late Sunday night, said the state police.

The deceased, according to the Andhra Pradesh Police, were all relatives and were returning to their native village at Uravakonda after attending a wedding from Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka.

The police said their vehicle was hit by a speeding lorry near Budagavi that left eight people dead on the spot while the ninth person succumbed to the injuries later.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was also killed, the Andhra Pradesh Police said, adding the dead include two other men, six women and a boy. The SUV was so mangled that it became difficult to remove the bodies, the police said.

"The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," Uravakonda Police Station's Sub Inspector (SI) Venkata Swamy, as reported by news agency ANI, said while adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a similar incident had happened last month in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in which six people were killed after an electric bus mowed down several bystanders at the Tat Mill crossroad. Both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed giref over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of those who were killed.

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," President Kovind had said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had tweeted: "Very sad to know about the road accident in Babu Purwa area of Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma