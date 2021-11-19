Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: At least three people lost their lives while 30 others went missing following a flash flood at the Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Officials, quoted by news agency PTI, said that a breach to the Annamayya project bund caused the flash floods.

They said that several devotees, who were offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and were washed away, adding that a rescue operation is underway to find those missing.

Andhra Pradesh, especially the Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa, have been witnessing heavy rainfall due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for the state, saying heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

"The depression is not deep. But the rainfall is expected to be high mainly because the north-east monsoon is active and hence the moist north-easterly winds converging along Tamil Nadu coast would bring in copious amounts of rainfall," News18 quoted IMD senior scientist Sunitha Devi as saying.

Looking at the situation, teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different parts of the state to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the situation in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts, directing officials to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to those affected by the rains.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the rain. The state government will also provide Rs 1,000 to those affected by the downpours.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma