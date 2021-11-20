Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: At least 19 people have reportedly lost their lives in different districts of Andhra Pradesh due to the flash floods triggered by the incessant rains in the southern state. The death toll is expected to rise as dozens are still missing. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is regularly taking stock of the situation and has ordered state authorities to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to those affected by the rains.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. Earlier in the day, four people - three children and a woman - were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Anantapur due to heavy rains. Official fear that the toll might rise as more than four people are still trapped inside the building rubble.

2. The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building, news agency ANI quoted Circle Inspector Satyababu as saying.

3. Besides Anantapur, three people were also killed at Rajampeta in Kadapa due to a flash flood on Friday due to the flash floods. Officials, quoted by ANI, have said that several people are still missing, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

4. On Friday, 12 people were also killed in Kadapa in a different incident after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods, reported news agency IANS. The IANS report claimed that the buses were stuck in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandaluru villages, adding that 12 bodies were pulled out by the rescue workers during the search operation.

5. It should be noted that the Kadapa Airport will stay shut till November 25 due to the heavy rainfall.

6. The South Central Railway said 11 passenger and Express trains were cancelled, five partially cancelled, 27 diverted via other routes and one more rescheduled because of the deluge.

7. In Kadapa district, 33 relief camps have been opened and 1,200 persons were lodged in them.

8. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking stock of the situation and is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts soon. Reddy also spoke with Collectors of the flood-hit districts and asked them to step up rescue and relief measures.

9. Reddy also held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday who has assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

10. Meanwhile, teams of Indian Air Force, NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in all flood-hit districts for rescue operations.

