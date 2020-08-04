Several areas in the Kurichedu, Darsi and Vinukonda mandals have been identified as containment zones, as a result of which the liquor shops in these areas have been closed. Several people in these mandals have turned to consuming sanitisers in the absence of liquor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the death of 16 people, the police in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district have reportedly identified as many as 235 people addicted to drinking alcohol-based sanitisers due to the non-availability of liquor amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that 25 addicts were identified on Sunday, while another 200 were identified the following day. Kaushal added that the police is in the process of identifying more people and counselling them about the dangers of consuming sanitisers.

“We are in the process of identifying more people. It is an ongoing process and we are in continuous engagement with them, counselling them and telling them about the dangers of consuming sanitisers,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The development comes days after 16 people died after consuming sanitisers in the district’s Kurichedu mandal.

A large number of used and unused bottles have been seized by police in three mandals of Prakasam district.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Rao said that all those who have so far been identified as addicts are are extremely poor daily-wagers, beggars or labourers.

“We are informing them how the harmful chemicals can cause death in a few days. All those who are now consuming sanitiser are extremely poor daily-wagers, beggars or labourers,” Rao said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja